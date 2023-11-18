Big Brother Naija star, Angel Smith, has advised her fellow women against doing BBL surgery without making adequate research.

Following the much publicised botched surgery of transgender, Jay Boogie, Angel took to her Twitter to counsel other women who intend to carry out plastic surgery.

Angel encouraged women to love their bodies but even if they insisted on undergoing surgery, they make proper research before the going through with the procedure.

She said;

“Please do your research before getting plastic surgery. You could really jus die for nothing.

I also encourage women to please love their bodies, y’all r really beautiful and don’t let anyone even yourselves convince you otherwise but if you must, please do proper research, most of these doctors are quack”