Twitter Critic, Honour has called out Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington over her recent photos with Tobi Bakre.

Recall that recent photos shows Adesua and Tobi all smiles as they hang out in London after a movie shoot.

Taking to his Twitter page, Honour warned Adesua Etomi to be careful about her public displays of affection for Tobi Bakre, especially considering that she is married to Banky W.

He pointed out that her actions could upset Banky W and his family, and that they could also damage her own public image.

In his words;

“Adesua,it’s unwîse being too attached with Tobi in this manner.More unwîse opening ur 32,showing gross happiness forgeting u’re married.Most unwîse not considering BankyW’s feelings & ur in-laws’ on seeing this pix. Yes,u’re an actress but watch ur public displays.Don’t be unwîse.”

See below:



ALSO READ: Tiwa Savage & her trendy Louis Vuitton bag out & about on the streets of U.S (See Photos)