Popular Nollywood actor and producer, Yul Edochie created a buzz online as he revel in a public display of affection with his second wife and colleague, Judy Austin.

In an Instagram post displaying a picture of his adorable wife, Yul Edochie expressed his gratitude to his woman amidst the challenges faced by them.

Addressing her as his ‘Ijele’, he showered her with praises and prayed for God’s blessings upon her for being there for him all the time.

“For all you do. God bless you. IJELE,” he wrote.

Taking to his comment section, Judy Austin acknowledged the beautiful note with, “Thank you His Excellency. Isi Mmili Ji Ofor”.

Netizens flocked to his comment section to mock him for abandoning his first family.

See some reactions below:

Sugar Baby wrote, “The first Igbo man t be thrown out of his own house by a woman. Yul you are a goat”.

Sexy Amanda tackling him stated, “She did nothing but ruin your life.”

Macumba Anegocio wrote, “This woman rest. Don’t destroy this man totally. No more friends, no endorsement, no advert, no tangible businesses, no more acting, bad relationship between him and his brothers.”

Ella Denis wrote, “That’s how you were appreciating May, so it’s not a new thing to us.”