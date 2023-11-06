A video of popular singer Mayorkun and Big Brother Naija reality star Dorathy Bachor is currently making waves on social media, sparking rumors that they were dating.

While celebrating Reality star and actress Dorathy Bachor’s 28th birthday, many friends and family sent their well wishes and expressions of affection.

Also in attendance were colleagues, Beauty Tukura, Mercy Eke, Prince Nelson, JMK, Timini Egbuson, and numerous others.

Dorathy and the former DMW signee, Mayorkun were seen getting cozy in one of the party’s viral videos. In the video, Dorathy and Mayorkun were comfy as they grooved to the song, with the singer’s arm resting gently on her bossom.

It would be recalled that Mayorkun recently revealed that he’s single after ending his relationship with UK based businesswoman Cocaiine.