Big Brother Naija star, Dorathy Bachor met with her colleague Seyi for the first time after the conclusion of the ‘All stars’ edition.

Theinfong recalls that Dorathy and the other jury member, Mike Edwards, saved Seyi from the eviction that saw Uriel Oputa evicted from the house.

Seyi, while in the house had made a demeaning remark about Dorathy as regards her romantic association with her fellow housemate, Brighto, whom she publicly acknowledged to giving ‘head’.

According to him no brand would love to associate with a person who would say such a thing on national television.

Dorathy and Seyi met for the first time after the show at Kim Oprah’s programme launch, and she completely avoided him, referring to him as her opponent.

