Bitto Bryan, an ex-housemate from the BBNaija Double Wahala edition, has also made headlines after reportedly ties the knot with his wife.

Big Brother Naija fans and social media users were ecstatic to learn of the marriages of the reality show’s male housemates.

First, fans were shocked to learn of Chizzy’s marriage. The video of Chizzy’s secret wedding to his lover at an event in an unnamed location went viral on the internet.

Also, in the late afternoon, videos from the traditional marriage of Leo Babarinde DaSilva, better known as Leo DaSilva, got people talking.

In the late hours of Saturday evening, a video showed the marriage ceremony of Bitto, a former housemate of BBNaija double wahala season.

Watch the video below…