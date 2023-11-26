Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chief Priest, a popular Nigerian celebrity barman, recently took to Instagram to express sadness over Davido’s aide, Israel DMW, and his wife, Sheila’s breakup.

TheinfoNG previously reported on conflicts between the couple who married just a few months ago. Israel DMW, real name Israel Afeare, publicly chastised his wife and her family, cursing them and specifically referring to her mother as a gold digger.

The aide made several sensitive claims, prompting his wife, Sheila, to retaliate by publicizing many deep secrets about Israel DMW.

Amidst the chaotic situation, Cubana Chief Priest, who had attended the event months earlier, shared a video from the wedding on his Instagram handle.

In the caption, he expressed his pain at the messy break-up, writing: “How Do I Live Without You? E Dey Pain Me Oh!!!!”

In response to his statement and the video shared concerned individuals have taken to the comment section of his post to share their opinions on the matter.

See some reactions below:

glitters_bigglitz: “U just lost a man because probably wetin ur frds de tell u say na boy to Davido… na u go still regret later.”

lhavish_: “Why’s no one talking about the girl being a virgin..Omo it’s rare oo.”

mandy__chuks: “She said isreal is j0bless lmao, Knowing and being close to Davido is a big time job.”

guaranty_fitness_world: “For that lady to be married a virgin. I agreed with everything she said.”

weightlossproducts9ja: “So Israel Let this girl GO? It’s well. He couldn’t even say what she did wrong but she pointed out where his flaws came from.”

c.h.e.f__g: “But why your husband go dey lock you outside? When you no be him pikin chai women are really going through alot move on Shiela, life no hard.”

joshblen32: “Watching this video I didn’t see a couple sharing intimate moments lavished in love, I saw two individuals having a gist when they were meant to have a ravished moment. It’s easy to spot love birds, when you see a couple into each other you’ll know.”

b_solzofficial: “Jobless man and boy boy assembled top celebrities on your wedding day…you agree to marry ammm knowing fully well he is boy boy to Davido…man is greatfull for his boss, you want him to now turn his back on his oga because he marry you. Secondly Juju the catch cruise with his oga, you allow haters and those your girlfriends deceive you.”

fassycommunications: “Wetin he find for 21 years old virgin..broke shaming 21 years when he left the women who millionaires that are his mate. He dated many amd left them to marry 21 years old innocent girl. Sheila you do well..make nobody dey lock you outside.”

