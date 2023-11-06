Nollywood actress, Lizzy Gold has shared her admiration for marriage, following the wedding of her colleague and friend Ekene Umenwa that took place over the weekend.

Ekene Umenwa has been making round on social media following her intense hug with the gospel singer, Moses Bliss.

Lizzy Gold who was attended her colleague’s big day in Benin City observed the vibrant ceremony and opened out about her interest in and admiration for marriage.

Taking to her instagram page to share beautiful photos of herself at Ekene’s wedding, she emphasizes how lovely the event was.

“E belike say marriage don Dey enter my eye ooooo……am beginning to give a thought …Ekene,s marriage was too beautiful to behold …,” Lizzy Gold wrote.

Reacting, her colleagues and followers took to the comment section to encourage the single actress to try and achieve her goal.

Actress Eve Esin wrote: “Let it enter oooooo. You no need dey do like pendulum.”

Actress Ruby Ojiakor wrote: “Sis it’s a good thought trust me😍😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

Newlywed Ekene Umenwa wrote: “My Lizzy oh I love you sis abeg make E enter your eye 😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Actor Dave Ogbeni wrote: “My beautiful sister in whom I’m well pleased 😍”

vickychoice wrote: “Yours will be lit 🔥 even if I was not invited, me must come 😎.”