Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina expressed his excitement after scoring his first goal for the Reds. Aina found the back of the net in the 2-0 victory against Aston Villa at the City Ground.

In the fifth minute of the match, the 26-year-old superbly fired a long-range shot into the goal. Orel Mangala added the second amazing goal for Nottingham Forest.

Aina described the goal as one that will stay in his memories for a long time, and he expressed his happiness in contributing to the team’s success.

He also commended the team’s adherence to the game plan and their collective effort.

The former Chelsea player has made eight league appearances for Nottingham Forest this season.