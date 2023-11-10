Manchester City’s Phil Foden has identified Chelsea captain Reece James as his most challenging opponent ahead of their Premier League clash this Sunday.

As City aims for victory at Stamford Bridge, Foden, 23, expressed his respect for James during a Q&A session with Sky Sports’ Olivia Buzzaglo.

Buzzaglo shared the revelation on social media, quoting Foden’s response: “I’ve just finished a Q+A with the lovely Phil Foden and he said the toughest full-back he’s ever played against is Reece James.”

Foden and James have crossed paths eight times in their professional careers, including encounters at the U18 level. In their matchups, Foden has celebrated victory three times but faced defeat on four occasions.

The acknowledgment adds an intriguing layer to the anticipation of their upcoming on-field battle.