A kola nut vendor who wears a designer suit to sexily peddle his nuts has gained notoriety online.

The cunning man devised a brilliant plan to attract interest and sell all of his goods.

His inventiveness seems to be paying off because onlookers couldn’t stop staring at him.

See how netizens reacted :

@Tundeadekunleashi said: “might be errands boy for baron”

@rosesarered reacted: “I have so many questions, but first, Is that a wig?😭😂”

@cuteetina19 wrote: “I no fit buy this one oh”

@Nikky penned: “He looks good and that can make him sell 😊”

@user6864899097200 said: “He isn’t trying to do anything! He was interviewed! Growing up he had wanted to go to school to study accounting but his parents couldn’t fulfill his”

Watch video below: