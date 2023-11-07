Well-known comedian and skit creator Maraji revealed her lovely pregnancy battle in a video that showed her unborn child moving within her stomach.
The creator of the skit, who also happens to be a second-time mother, shared this move on her Instagram page and expressed her admiration for it.
Maraji claims that although though it causes her a lot of trouble, it is one of the things she loves about being pregnant.
In her words;
“Every night na war
But really, this is one of the reasons I like being pregnant, it’s one of the best feelings in the world.”
See some reactions to the video:
ewafashionstore said: Awwwwwnnnnnn 🤭🤭baby fever Is that you. Hey God 😩😩😩may pregnancy fall on every TTC mama that’ll come accross this post IN Jesus Name 🙏
booboo.ng asked: Shebi you were dancing the other day. It’s baby’s turn to dance now 💃
certified_iniholuwar wrote: I thought I was the only one who feels super excited watching baby moves like this.. I always tickle my Tommy just to get the movement 😂😂😂
roffikon_etal.essentials said: I wanted to experience this kicks so much but my baby was sooo calm all through that i was sooo concerned but my doctor always assured me everything was ok. Now the 7month old baby want to use kick to wound me
Watch video here…
