Well-known comedian and skit creator Maraji revealed her lovely pregnancy battle in a video that showed her unborn child moving within her stomach.

The creator of the skit, who also happens to be a second-time mother, shared this move on her Instagram page and expressed her admiration for it.

Maraji claims that although though it causes her a lot of trouble, it is one of the things she loves about being pregnant.

In her words;

“Every night na war

But really, this is one of the reasons I like being pregnant, it’s one of the best feelings in the world.”

See some reactions to the video:

ewafashionstore said: Awwwwwnnnnnn 🤭🤭baby fever Is that you. Hey God 😩😩😩may pregnancy fall on every TTC mama that’ll come accross this post IN Jesus Name 🙏

booboo.ng asked: Shebi you were dancing the other day. It’s baby’s turn to dance now 💃

certified_iniholuwar wrote: I thought I was the only one who feels super excited watching baby moves like this.. I always tickle my Tommy just to get the movement 😂😂😂

roffikon_etal.essentials said: I wanted to experience this kicks so much but my baby was sooo calm all through that i was sooo concerned but my doctor always assured me everything was ok. Now the 7month old baby want to use kick to wound me

