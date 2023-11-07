The Kwara State Fire Service, on Monday, successfully retrieved the lifeless body of a seven-year-old boy named Abdul-Haayi, who had fallen into a well in Ilorin, the state’s capital.

This tragic incident took place around 5:28 pm at Yaa-Lateef House, situated on Tinu Street in the Akerebiata area of Ilorin, within Ilorin East Local Government of the state.

The fire service was alerted via telephone by a resident named Mr. Idowu, who lived in the neighborhood where the incident occurred.

Hassan Adekunle, the spokesperson for the fire service, reported that the firefighters were able to recover the child’s lifeless body from the well. Subsequently, they handed it over to a family member of the deceased, a certain Mr. Yussuf.

The victim had apparently gone to fetch water at the well and tragically slipped and fell into it during the process.