The white wedding of Nollywood actress, Ekene Umenwa and filmmaker, Alex Kleanson is today, November 4.

The couple announced their engagement a few days ago.

Ekene had revealed on Instagram that her boyfriend proposed to her last year. The engagement took place on August 29, 2022, and they had their marriage introduction in April, 2023.

The couple also had their traditional wedding on Wednesday, which was attended by many celebrities.

Ekene Umenwa and Alex Kleanson’s white wedding is ongoing.

Below are first videos from the ceremony;

READ: “Pay Mummy wa her 4 million” Netizens drag Isbae U over alleged unpaid debt as he splashes millions on a new car

Stay tuned for more videos. Congratulations to them.

ALSO READ: “Why can’t people be honest in relationships” BBNaija’s Beauty Tukura cries out, deletes Instagram and Twitter pages (Details)