Popular comedian and singer, Carter Efe hit back at the singer, Portable, over allegations of stealing and exploiting his ex-signee, Young Duu.

This comes after the record label boss and Young Duu released a music single, “Oyinmo”, triggering Portable to claim royalties on the song, stating that the Young Duu remains his property.

Reacting to the singer’s claims, the skitmaker blasted Portable for not wanting the progress of his ex-signee.

During an Instagram live session, Carter rubbished the ‘Zazuu’ hitmaker while emphasizing his hatred and bitterness for the progress of his ex-signee.

In his words:

“Since when Portable dey do song, e don do song with better producer? No be only that Zazu zeh wy he do that time wey be like say e scatter everywhere? Since then, e no get better song again.

“E no wan make the boy shine; with your smelling habit come dey follow me dey talk. E dey post news say I be ripper; for your presence, Young Duu go buy mote take jam you. Portable no wise. Even the Zazuu song, an only Olamide give am stream.”

