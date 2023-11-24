Renowned Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci has made fun of the popular Ghanaian jollof, claiming it has no flavor.

The chef gained world wide acclaim after breaking the Guinness World record for longest cooking time.

Speaking in a podcast with other Ghanaians and Hilda further proved her point when she recollected a Jollof competition between Nigeria and Ghana.

Hilda Baci, who won the competition, remembered tasting the Ghanaian jollof but it had no flavor and she was sure that was her competitor’s best attempt at the meal.

Hilda, while showering praises on Nigerian jollof, says she has seen their recipes for the different type of the country’s jollof and it is basic at most.

She claimed Nigerians do not play with flavor building.

Watch her speak below: