Popular transgender, Jay Boogie runs to God during Salvation Ministries online morning devotion to seek divine help, just days after crying out over failed surgery.

It would be recalled that the controversial socialite had gone on social media to call out his doctor for performing a badly done surgery that’s threatening his life.

Following this, Jay Boogie has sort spiritual help as he calls on God to help him.

In a recent session of the Salvation Ministries, Jay Boogie joined the online prayer and prayed to God to help him out in his current predicament.

“Lord help me,” he laments.

See netizens reactions below:

la_bimbel said: “May God answer him . A and he will God doesn’t abandon his children no matter what sin . A father and more”

spotless43 said: ‘Na God arrest am so”

juhdyhopps wrote: “Omo I’m not supposed to laugh but God pls have mercy on him”

elena_nel21 said: “With all my ranting,now I really feel for him”

aroyal_declutter wrote: “Everybody needs God Ever Faithful”