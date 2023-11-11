Cubana Chief Priest, the billionaire businessman, exuberantly extends his congratulations to his friend Davido for securing his first-ever Grammy nomination.

Emphasizing the sentiment that “God’s time is the best,” Cubana Chief Priest joyfully celebrated the news of Davido’s three Grammy nominations for Best Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Global Music Album with his comeback release, “Timeless.”

Sharing a heartfelt throwback video of Davido with his wife, Chioma Adeleke, Cubana Chief Priest expressed excitement over the achievement, referring to Davido as his in-law.

In his caption, he wrote,

“My Inlaw @davido Grammy. Na Water. God’s Time Is The Best. I’m so excited. Ogechi Kacha Mma 30BillionGeng.”

Davido responded, acknowledging it as a collective victory, stating, “WE DID IT BROOO.”

