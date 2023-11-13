Controversial Nigerian street-hop singer, Portable has been announced as the winner of Best New Artist category at the just concluded African Entertainment Awards held in the United States.

The singer was nominated alongside other top Nigerian artists like Seyi Vibez, Odumodublvk, Blaq Bones, and others to win the award.

Portable emerged winner of the international award, making it the first international award.

The premium charts recorder, ChartsAfrica took to their Twitter page to announce his win.

“Congratulations #Portable on winning the Best New Artist Award at the 2023 African Entertainment Awards, USA (AEUSA),” they wrote.

Portable reposted his win on his Instagram page

Check reactions trailing Portable’s announcement as winner:

heisbibz wrote: “For same award wizkid collect best dressed artist…potable too Dey collect…nahhh not Grammy for babies ….wizkid fc, just leave me make I laugh small 😂😂”

dkingofafrica commented: “Portable go finish us this week for IG 😂😂😂”

yungstrikz said: “Portable get grace 👏👏”

yur_boyfriend penned: “I am bigger than Headies e don talk ham before 😂😂😂😂”