In a remarkable display of talent and determination, a Nigerian hair vendor identified as Helen William has been confirmed as the record holder for the Longest Handmade Wig by Guinness World Records.

The news was first announced on Williams’ business Instagram page, where she posted a video of herself receiving her certificate.

Though Guinness World Records has yet to post it on its social media pages, a quick visit to the Guinness World Records website confirms that Helen Williams is now the record holder for the Longest Handmade Wig.

The wigmaker who has made a mark in the world of hair artistry and shine a spotlight on Nigeria’s exceptional talents, expressed her appreciation to everyone who made it possible.

Watch the video;