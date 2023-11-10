Tope Maggie, a Nigerian chef from Ogbomoso, is currently on a mission to surpass Irish chef, Alan Fisher as he embark on a 200-hour cooking marathon.

On Thursday evening, November 9, Maggie shared an announcement on social media about his effort at a cooking marathon.

This challenge follows Alan Fisher‘s recent Guinness World Records achievement, where he surpassed Nigeria’s chef Hilda Baci as the longest cooking record holder by cooking for a record breaking 119hours 57 minutes.

Fisher, who also became the world record baking marathon (individual) holder, clocking in at 47 hours and 21 minutes, surpassing the previous record set by Wendy Sandner from the USA.

Just days after Alan Fisher’s record-breaking cook-a-thon, Chef Tope Maggie is set to cook for an astonishing 200 hours, aiming to surpass Fisher’s 119 hours and 57 minutes.

