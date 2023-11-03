Happie Boys, former security guards for Chicken Republic, made their first public appearance one year after being deported from Cyprus and placed on a study scholarship.

Recall that the security guards at Chicken Republic became viral after being dismissed for dancing at work.

They were deported back to Nigeria when their visa expired due to a falling out with their benefactor.

They may be seen having a good time with their buddies at home in Abuja in a recent video that went viral online.

They were spotted drinking and playing video games with their guys.

In reaction, mahvy_gram said: “That black one for still Dey there if too say him no follow that fair one “

strip_4pf wrote: “Na to check another chicken republic branch for them, but now una need dance harder”

florishbaba said: “These boys should thread carefully never to fall in any situation of needing help because e go too clear for their eyes”

fola__j wrote: “Mumuboys wey dey insult hand wey dey feed them; peoples pale and male sef never send them comot country, talk less of a stranger who fell for you online, come dey send una rabba, even send una abroad, smfh”

Watch the video below: