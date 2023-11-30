Fast-rising Nigerian rap sensation, Odumodublvck, recently openly expressed his admiration for fellow Nigerian artist Omah Lay.

Odumodu took to the micro blogging platform Twitter (X) to declare Omah Lay as his favourite Nigerian artist.

He stated that he never passes up a chance to talk about the’Soso’ crooner in interviews. Odumodu believes Omah Lay has a special gift from God that no one else possesses.

He pointed out that, despite Omah Lay’s calm and reserved personality, he does not receive the recognition he deserves.

He praised Omah Lay’s music, calling his melodies “divine,” and urging doubters and naysayers to check the charts for proof of his success.

According to Odumodublvck, Omah Lay’s music stands out for its purity, relying solely on artistic merit rather than funding or swag. Omah Lay represents the most powerful sound in the music scene.