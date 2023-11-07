Multiple award-winning superstar singer, David Adeleke popularly known as, Davido has arrested businessman, Abu Salami, who accused him of unpaid debt.

It was reported last month that Abu Salami had publicly called out the ‘Unavailable’ crooner for not honouring their contract, claiming to have paid the singer N218 million to influence a football project for kids, which he didn’t show up for.

The photographer also claimed that Davido had refused to refund him his money and had send thugs to bully him.

Responding to the allegations, Davido has ordered his arrest for signature forgery, cyberstalking, and Cyberbullying.

Photos making rounds on social media, saw the businessman in police custody.

This has generated mixed reactions from netizens as many are of the opinion that Davido is using his power to oppress the photographer.

Shun Vest wrote, “Nigeria police do better stop intimidation. Davido is a debtor who is using the police to oppress

Lola Eboreme wrote, “Money is power but POWER is POWER. Davido go meet who will humble am if he continues on this path to self-destruct.

Beys Kitchen wrote, “Why him never arrest Kemi that mad woman all these years

Ice Queen wrote, “This looks like bullying

Official Phatravel wrote, “This is an opportunity for the guy to prove his case if he has one. Bring out your evidence to back your claim