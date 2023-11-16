Popular NIgerian musician, Zlatan Ibile is heartbroken as he shares the last message he had with his best friend, Oladips hours before his death.

You will remember that Oladips passed away suddenly just a day ago due to a medical emergency.

After remaining silent following the shocking news, the Zanku master finally opened up about how sad he was to lose his close friend, with whom he began their musical career.

Zlatan Ibile highlighted how he prayed to hear good news after their final conversation about his health before his death, sharing a vintage photo from that era.

Zlatan, who was worried, asked the late Oladips about his health during their conversation and found out how bad it was.

“Cried all night and prayed to God that I hear a good news this morning. Here I am and I’m never going to see my friend again,” he wrote.