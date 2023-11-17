Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, made a notable visit to the Guinness World Records headquarters in London’s South Quay Plaza during her recent London trip.

Following a casual mention of her location in a video shared on the X platform, Hilda received an exclusive invitation to visit the Guinness World Records headquarters.

The company extended a warm invitation with a plea, “come see us? 🥺,” prompting her visit.

Documenting her experience, Hilda shared her delightful adventure, engaging with the Guinness crew and capturing her moments at the headquarters. Her social media post read, “Pulled up at @GWR to say heyaaa.”

Guinness World Records reciprocated the acknowledgment, sharing stunning photos of her visit, mentioning her as a former record holder and expressing curiosity about any potential new records she might set in the future.

