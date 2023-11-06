Phyna, a popular reality star, has come under criticism for publicly begging Afrobeats singer Burna Boy for money.

She has requested the cyber community to assist her in contacting Burna Boy about bloggers who refuse to leave them alone.

Days ago, it was reported that Burna tried paying off bloggers to get their silence on anything related to him.

Phyna has appealed to Burna Boy to also pay for her so bloggers can also stop writing about her.

Phyna wrote …

“Abeg may person help me tell Bros burna boy say when e wan pay Instafrog and the rest abeg make e pay for me too 🙏 bcuz eh 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 omo.”

Reactions have followed …

@EbereCFC wrote: “If u want to beg, come out fully 😎”

@Badgowies commented: “Nobody knows you”

@chockietee warned: “Haaa Phyna them go drag u oooo hmmm 🤔

I covered u with big duvet cause u are not available”

@Tweetwixard said: “You sure Burna Boy knows you? 🥱🥱😐😐”

@justfrosh typed: “You’re the air they breathe 😹😹😹😹😹”

See post below …