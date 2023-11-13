Social media users are buzzing with joy over a recent video featuring Liam Light, the son of the late singer Mohbad.

In the video, a woman affectionately calls the infant boy “Imole Junior” while playfully offering him a cookie.

Nigerian blogger Temilola Sobola, who shared the heartwarming clip, added a caption providing context.

She celebrated Liam’s 7-month birthday, expressing warm wishes for his well-being. Sobola extended blessings of protection, greatness, and a long life for the young child.

In her words;

“Happy 7-month birthday to Mohbad’s son, Liam. No evil will befall you. God’s protection will always be on you, wherever you are. May you be greater and live longer than your father.”

SEE POST BELOW;