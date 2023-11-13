A troubled husband begs for guidance on how to be more approachable to his spouse after having an extramarital affair.

The man disclosed their marital miscarriages in an anonymous plea for assistance to a relationship counselor.

He said that his wife struggled and suffered five consecutive miscarriages before ruling out the possibility of adoption.

He eventually becomes pregnant with someone else, though, and has no idea how to tell his wife about it.

“Madam I have erred. I don’t know how to beg my wife. We’ve been married for 6yrs and she’s has about 5 miscarriages. I told her to adopt but she doesn’t want to hear it.

“Now another woman is pregnant for us and I know she has found out but have not been able to open up to her about it.

How can I let her know we are pregnant by another woman?

And we should just use love to solve this problem and move on,” the post stated.