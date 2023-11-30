Rita Edochie, an actress and Yul Edochie’s aunt, used her page to address someone directly and throw shade.

Fans of Rita Edochie are wondering who these remarks are meant for after seeing her post a mysterious message on Instagram.

Rita’s post raised a lot of questions and raised concerns about how someone could ask a legally married woman to give up her husband’s last name without specifically mentioning Judy Austin.

The post didn’t explain to its followers why a woman who was supposedly “picked from the street” should be allowed to use her husband’s name.

The basis for the connection to Judy Austin is the intricate relationship with Yul Edochie. Yul is currently married to Judy Austin; she was previously married to May Edochie.

Despite rumors that they are no longer together, May continues to go by the Edochie surname, which could have contributed to Judy Austin’s purported dissatisfaction.

She wrote;

“HMMMMM I REALLY DON’T GET IT 0000. HOW CAN YOU ASK A LEGALLY AND LEGITIMATELY MARRIED WOMAN TO DROP THE HUSBAND’S SURNAME WHILE YOU THAT IS PICKED FROM THE STREET HAVE THE RIGHT TO ANSWER HIS NAME? JEEEEESUS NO BE JUJU. BE THAT? ANYWAY KEEP PLAYING.”

See below;