The general overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Adeboye has shared a remarkable story about his experience of divine intervention during a trip to Colorado.

In a recent sermon, the man of God recounted how, despite being averse to cold weather, he was invited to visit Colorado in January.

Determined not to let the chilly temperatures dampen his trip, he turned to God in prayer, asking Him to suspend the winter weather during his stay.

Pastor Adeboye’s faith was rewarded as he witnessed an extraordinary turn of events.

Throughout his time in Colorado, the weather was unusually warm, with people even wearing t-shirts in the midst of January.

It was as if summer had arrived, defying the usual winter conditions of the region.

As Pastor Adeboye prepared to depart Colorado, he boarded a plane at 5 pm, leaving behind the unseasonably warm weather he had enjoyed.

Two hours later, as the plane soared through the skies, a dramatic change occurred. The snow that had been suspended began to fall.

“Years ago, I was invited to Colorado in America in January. I don’t like cold weather at all. So I said to my father [God], I’m going to Colorado, while I am there, suspend weather. Throughout the days I was there, people were wearing t-shirts in January. He [God] pushed away the winter, brought in summer. I boarded the plane at 5pm to travel back to Nigeria, two hours after I left, all the snow that had been hanging in the air began to fall”. He said.

