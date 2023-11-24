A woman has described in great detail how she was asked to be a side chick by a married woman.

She disclosed that the woman had sent her a random direct message on Instagram, complimenting her appearance.

The woman was extremely attractive, youthful, and well-endowed, and she admitted that she had no idea that she was old or even married.

The married woman had told the young girl that she was from Kenya and that she enjoyed smoking a lot. She had even sent the girl videos of herself smoking and having fun.

The woman went on to explain that because she was enrolled in a private university, she had to turn down the woman’s request to hang out at her place.

The married woman comforted her, though, saying she shouldn’t be afraid because her husband had left and she was taking her son to daycare.

At this point, the girl discovered that the woman was, in fact, married and had a child.

The woman acknowledged her marital status and made it clear that she enjoys hanging out with girls—a fact her husband is aware of and occasionally partakes in.

The woman persisted in pleading with the young lady, forcing her to block her on the app after she rejected her attempts to become a side chick.

