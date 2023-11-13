Nigerian skit maker, Brain Jotter has expressed his personal preferences about women and their bodies.

He revealed this in a recent interview.

According to him, he loves to look at women who show their breasts and “yansh” in public.

However, Brain Jotter added that he would never marry such woman.

This suggests that he values women’s bodies primarily for their sexual appeal, and that he does not respect women who choose to dress half naked.

In his words;

“Your body is priceless, no money in the world can buy it, but if you choose to show it for free in public by shaking it or dressing half naked, who I’m I to hate you? I will look at it and enjoy it. My wife or daughter can never go out half naked or shake nyash on media because I control them, but I can’t control women out there . When you show us something which is priceless for free, me and my guys love it.”

Watch the video below:

ALSO READ: “It’s Really Embarrassing To See An A-List Actor Condescend So Low For Facebook Money ” – Fan Of Actor Yul Edochie Writes An Open Letter To Him