Brother Bilaal, a former Will Smith assistant, has revealed that he witnessed the actor having sex with actor Duane Martin.

Bilaal, Will Smith’s former assistant, revealed this in a YouTube interview with Tasha K.

“Actor Duane Martin and Smith were allegedly having “an.al se.x” at one point”, Bilaal emphasized.

He related an occasion in which, when searching for Smith, he found him having “anal sex” in Martin’s dressing room.

“I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will,” Brother Bilaal said.

“There was a couch and Will was bent over the couch and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there.”

Watch the video below: