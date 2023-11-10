Renowned media personality and TV host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, has dropped a confusing message online by revealing a shocking secret about himself.

The reality star, widely known for being the host of the prestigious Big Brother Naija show, who many feel does is perfect, proved netizens wrong, as the media figure, like the average person, battled various mental fights.

When asked about his most difficult year with mental health, Ebuka Uchendu said that 2012 was his hardest.

According to him, 2012 was the most difficult year of his entire life.

He tweeted, “2012. Cried more in that year than my entire conscious life combined”.

His post, however, has left many to question what led to his mental struggles.

See reactions below:

Buikem wrote, “Ebuka give us a full thread about it, please. I really care to know

Dr. Elder wrote, “We thank God you survived it, bro

Eagle wrote, “What made you cry more then

Bullet Proof wrote, “Why

Lambo Bedroom wrote, “And now it ended in praise, people don’t know what someone is passing through until they say it. I’m here to tell you congratulations on your wins so far and more are coming

Big Jessica wrote, “That’s life when it’s about to hit you in the face, Gosh. Thank God it’s all over, mine was last year including my mom