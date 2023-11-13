Kelvin Onovo, a Nigerian man living abroad, has vented his resentment following reports that his spouse paid N10 million to purchase two land parcels.

The story goes that the man, whose identity is still unknown, then gave his younger brother some money, and the three of them were able to buy three lots of land and start building on one of them.

In a post, Kelvin described the incident and included the man’s version of events.

The man claimed that his wife angrily objected to the idea of moving into the completed house after learning about the building project, which was being overseen by his younger brother.

She reportedly expressed her disapproval of the arrangement while she was still living, believing it to be an insult that her husband’s sibling was in charge of the finances.

The exasperated husband announced that if his present wife refused to move into the finished home, he would take another wife.

When he told his wife about the sacrifices he had made—forgoing luxury overseas in order to provide a home for his family—she became hostile.

Since then, the story has sparked an intense online discussion, with many people criticizing the wife’s actions.

“From my dm. “Good evening sir kelvin. “I Read your post about being abroad and sending money to family to get properties. “Mine was my dear wife, the first 10m I sent to secure 2 plots of land went down the drain…

“Subsequently, I had to start sending to my younger bro who I knew was to be trusted with funds and truly, he didn’t disappoint… Got 3 plots of land and started off something on one but my dear wife told me she won’t move into the house when completed as it was an insult to her as a wife for my bro.

“To be the one incharge of “her husband’s money” when she’s still alive. Bro, if after that house is completed and my wife doesn’t move in. lam taking another wife ASAP. I deprive myself luxury here just to get them a place to call theirs but see her actions.”

Netizens Reactions…

William A Mentus said; “You give her the power to say that. “If you had question her, to give detailed if your 10M or you end the marriage and she beg and beg. All this won’t have been happening, Amen.”

Ezekiel Paul said; “You still addressing her as your wife sounds silly to me. “Isn’t it obvious she doesn’t share in your vision? “Your plans ain’t sh.it to her cos she has hers going on secretly. “Only God knows what she’s been down to with some dudes in d hood while you’re away.”Yeah I’m judgemental like that .”

Jennifer Edmond said; “If she doesn’t want to live there,drag her to the house. “She supposed to be feeling remorseful but instead stubbornness still dey her head.”

Chioma Ethel Ugwuja said; “What on earth did someone used 10m for without any good explanation?”

Anita Chidera Harddõllãr said; “I actually cannot support you because I’ve not heard her side of the story… “And her spending 10M that way is quiet too out of context, but you, when you married her, you should have known she’s a spender and would have known how to manage her spending habits. “But I can’t still judge or support you, till her side of the story is heard.”

