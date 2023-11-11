Carter Efe, a controversial musician, has claimed that he never took Portable’s ex-signee and that he just featured the emerging talent in his song.

Recall that the two artists, Portable and Young Duu, collaborated to create a song that has piqued people’s interest.

This has been causing great annoyance for Portable who opined that Carter Efe has stolen his artist from him and using him to spite his music.

In a new video shared by Carter Efe, he clarified that Young Duu isn’t his artist and they didn’t sign any deal making him an artist in his record label.

Carter Efe said that he only featured him in his song and nothing more than that.

Reacting, richy_billy_O2 said: “Cater take your flowers watin portable nor fit do you run am 2 secs you sef no small”

abiodunogunss said: “How can you feature someone on his own song? This guy !!!! Looks to me like someone loves reaping where he didn’t sow and desperately too.”

jojo_boy909 wrote: “Yes we feel you”

hybikayO1 said: “You feature him or him feature you. Them don rip YUNGY DUU”

pwerryvivian said: “He’s not the artist that can sing but he features artists that sings…. We feel you”

Watch the video below: