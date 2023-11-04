Nigerian content creator, Ogechi Ukonu, popularly known as Caramel Plugg, has said that a man who wants take her on a date should know that he is meant to buy her a dress and send transport fare without her asking him.

The podcaster said she does not believe a lady should demand material things when going on a date because the man is expected to already know what to do.

Caramel stated this in an interview with Saturday Beats, where she revealed that in her previous dates, she usually had expectations but never felt entitled.

She said; “I do not feel it is right for a lady to demand material things like clothes and cab fare when going on a date. It is important that before you date a person, you understand them.

“As for me, if I am going on a date, I don’t have to ask (a man) for anything. I feel that a man should just know what to do. The expectation is there, but it is not in my position to ask the man for it. If my expectation is not met, I can make my decision based on that.”

The online comedian and influencer also condemned men who slut-shame women, saying they do so because they are insecure.

Caramel Plugg said; “I feel like men who slut-shame women are very insecure. If you slut-shame someone you do not know and call her ashewo because she’s rocking designers or any other reason when she never offered you such service, it only shows that you are insecure and that such a person is doing better than you.”

Speaking on her personality, she said; “I am very extroverted and I like to have fun, but I also keep to myself. I would rather just chill indoors, watch TV, and have a good drink than to be out all the time. I like a mix of both lives”.