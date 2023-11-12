Folasade Adeleke, the cousin of renowned music artist Davido, shares some personal insights into the battle she fought alone after becoming pregnant at a young age.

The single mother of one revealed in a recent interview that she became pregnant at the age of 16 and has been a mother for 15 years.

She described this period as the most difficult and darkest of her life, filled with fear, shame, and regret.

Folasade Adeleke revealed that it was indeed harsh on her, particularly considering her parents’ status. Nonetheless, she persevered through the difficult times with God’s help.

While almost breaking down in tears, she dropped a piece of advice to teenagers, stating, “Children must not have children.”

“I am 31 years old, I have been a mother for 15 years. I was 16 years old when I got pregnant. I understand that nobody can shame me if I know who I am. Motherhood is a journey like no other. I always tell people whatever I go through is my testimony.

First came fear, then came shame, regret, then neglect. That was the darkest time in my life. I threw the whole thing God was with me,” she said in part.

