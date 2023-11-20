Big Brother Naija reality star, Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as CeeC has disclosed how traumatized she was after Ilebaye won the show.

CeeC and her four besties, Venita, Sholzy, Angel, Neo and Ike Onyema are currently at Singapore for a birthday getaway trip to celebrate CeeC.

However, the reality star and lawyer has made headlines after she was heard in a video saying she was traumatized and had to see a therapist after Ilebaye was declared the winner of the just concluded ‘All stars’ edition of the show.

Venita, shared a video of herself and Ike having a good time however, the phone captured the voice of Ceec having a conversation with Angel where she revealed how she was pissed at herself after the show that she needed to see a therapist over the disbelieve of Ilebaye’s win.

Watch the video: