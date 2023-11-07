Jada Pollock, the manager of the renowned Afrobeat superstar singer, Wizkid, has expressed her love for Nigeria. She shared a romantic photo of herself and the singer at a luxurious hotel on her Instagram story.

In the photo, Jada is seen smiling with affection as she gazes at the Grammy-winning artist. In her caption, she candidly disclosed her newfound love for Nigeria.

Jada and Wizkid have been in the country with their two sons since the singer’s mother’s burial last month.

Her caption reads, “I have fallen in love with Nigeria.”

The photo and caption have sparked conversations among many Nigerians.

