Reality TV star Ilebaye has come under fire from netizens for spraying money in a club.

This comes few weeks after she mistakenly paid over 400,000 naira for a meal.

In viral video, the reality star sprayed money on her colleague, Chomzy, and some strippers at a club.

Many people are concerned that Ilebaye is misusing her 120 million naira winnings and will soon be begging for money.

Others are defending her actions, saying that she is entitled to spend her money however she wants.

@ghiet wrote; I hope it’s not from the money she won

that she’s using to do dorime

@mpweety wrote: I hope she won’t come begging for help

coz of misusing her money

@nenye wrote; This geh sha. Hope she no go finish her 120m for dorime o

@promisefrancis wrote; This ilebaye no get parental guidelines?

@richicreation wrote: Baye Baye. Your eye go clear. Better build an enterprise now before reality comes knocking because no one will

believe someone won 120M to come &

start begging oooh

@karzy wrote; egenZ spend wisely oo… woo .. dis one u are doing dorime up and down…

and thank God she won sha, at least

nobody can say she’s spending any guy

money or married man… d wey they keep

dragging my angel

Another user wrote; So na this small money una dey shout be wise be wise…do other house mates not spend money in clubs and parties..abeg make una free the girl let her breath.. y’all want to always pick on anything she does..she needs to breath pls

Watch the video below:

