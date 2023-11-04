Former Big Brother Naija star, Tolani Shobajo better known as Tolanibaj, has said that she knows popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy buys Birkin bags for ladies.

The outspoken reality star stated this in a recent episode of Bahd and Boujee podcast with co-host, Moet Abebe talking about the ‘Last Last’ hitmaker.

Moet said the Burna Boy that his fans know on stage is totally different from the person he is while with members of his family.

She recalls a time when the self-acclaimed African Giant bought a Birkin for his grandmother few years ago, and Tolanibaj claimed that he is someone who will be buying the bag for women he likes generally.

“Burna Boy on stage is different from Damini with his grandmother and his parents. Was he not the one that bought Birkins for his grandmother? But he’s not talking about that in his song,” Moet said.

On her part, Tolanibaj added; “Oh Yeah, I did see that. I know he be buying Birkins for babes though”.

Watch the interview:

https://x.com/OneJoblessBoy/status/1720478502258950602?s=20