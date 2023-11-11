Imade Adeleke, the daughter of Nigerian music sensation Davido, sparked conversations as a video circulated showing her engaged in a spirited argument with Jamil, the son of Tiwa Savage.

The intense exchange took place in a moving car, where the teenagers debated their relationship.

Jamil expressed affection, stating, “I love you; you’re my sister,” but Imade contested, questioning if it was a brotherly love. Despite Jamil’s reassurances, Imade remained unconvinced, believing he didn’t genuinely mean it.

As the argument escalated, Jamil warned that Imade wouldn’t accompany him to the beach unless she stopped. Imade swiftly apologized, bringing an end to the disagreement.

Concerned onlookers flooded the comment section, sharing varied opinions on the actions and statements of the children.

