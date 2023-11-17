A meat vendor recently went viral online for stating that his use of an iPhone 15 Pro Max is deterring customers from purchasing his products.

The video that gained traction shows him sitting on a motorcycle, his meat products laid out before him, while also displaying a high-end smartphone, presumed to be an iPhone 15 Pro Max.

This claim led to an array of conversations online with many users weighing in on the perceived irony and social implications of a meat seller owning such an expensive device, and how this might impact customer perceptions and business interactions.

AyomidePaul: “I no be ritualist abeg.”

Bro Think He Carti: “‎you never tell us the kinds of meat you are selling.”

Big Uptii: “‎I never ready chop human meat.”

Confidence innocent: “‎I reject the meat with the blood of Jesus.”

Dè Êmpêrõr: “‎Sellling meat and iPhone 15 how?”

David hadi Baiye: “‎Belike human meat I no buy.”

officialmro: “‎Na the remaining of person wey you use you wan cut for us.”

opetoba996: “‎The meat Dey scare me self.”

