Multiple award-winning Nigerian superstar singer, Davido’s alleged side chick, Anita Brown has updated Nigerians on her newest kind of men.

The American star revealed that she now dates Arabic men, White men, and professionals who don’t use social media but have shares and stocks on social media.

She made the disclosure while warning Nigerians not misinterpret and exploit her seeming moment of weekness, claiming that her experience teaches her a lifelong lesson that will prevent her from ever seeing people like Davido again.

In her words:

“Don’t confuse my Nigerian moment of weakness & run in. That was a lesson that will forever keep “y’all kind” off my radar for the rest of my life.

I am in no way, shape, or form interested in urban men, artists, mīnorities who aren’t whitewashed, men who aren’t CEOs or Chairman. I date white men, Arabics, and professionals. The people I date don’t have social media. They have stocks and shares in social media”.