Big Brother Naija reality star, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David popularly known as Doyin has made a surprising revelation about her skin.

Doyin, known for her openness and elegance disclosed that she once attempted to bleach her skin but the bleaching cream she bought wasn’t effective.

Speaking in a video message shared via her Instagram story, the dark skin beauty said she was initially disappointed but now she is grateful it didn’t work.

She said had it been it worked, she would have regretted it.

In her words:

“There was a time I really wanted to bleach my skin. I wanted to be light-skinned so bad. I’m so grateful to God that that cream did not work. Because I would have regretted i “I need to shout out to that girl that sold me that cream because at that time I was angry but now thanks girl.”