Rosy Meurer recently took to Instagram to express her unwavering love and support for her husband.

She expressed how deeply she prays for his success, safety, and future in her emotional post, emphasizing the unseen extent of her prayers for him.

A lovely photo of their hands intertwined, symbolizing their unity, accompanied these heartfelt words.

“I pray my man gets everything he’s working hard for. He has no idea how much I pray for him, his safety, his future, everything,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Internet users recently reacted with astonishment upon discovering past tweets from well-known singer BNXN, formerly known as Buju, where he was pleading for financial assistance and N200 airtime.

These tweets surfaced from a time long before BNXN achieved fame and success in the music industry.