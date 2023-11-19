Judy Austin, a well-known Nigerian actress and the second wife of Yul Edochie, recently revealed how she spent the previous night sleeping in a bathroom.

The mother of two seems to be focusing on reducing the post-pregnancy belly from her second child.

In her quest to regain her pre-pregnancy figure, she has been trying out various creams, some of which she has even recommended to her followers.

In an Instagram post last Saturday, Austin shared her experience with a fat burner drink.

Unfortunately, the drink had an adverse effect, leaving her feeling dizzy and disoriented. This reaction led to her passing out and spending the night in the restroom.

When internet users saw the message, they didn’t hold back and chastised her for sharing the strange experience and for recommending the fat burner that upset her stomach and caused her to fall asleep on the toilet.