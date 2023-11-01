Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Iyabo Ojo, has revealed that she has a personal feud against controversial Marlians music boss, Naira Marley, that extends beyond Mohbad’s case.

The mother of two made this known in a viral video online, while sharing details of her children’s experience with Naira Marley during a visit to his house.

Iyabo said she had thought the singer was a sensible person and would send her kids to his house.

According to the movie star, Naira Marley allegedly laced her children’s drinks and food with drugs, and claims that there are about three people that can testify to these incidents.

The thespian added that after Mohbad gets justice and his case is completed, she would start her case with Naira Marley.

